Let’s Do This Everyone: Taapsee, Rishi Kapoor on 21-Day Lockdown
After PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted in support of the action and asked everyone to get through it one day at a time. She wrote, “21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time.”
Rishi Kapoor also tweeted about the same, saying, “One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, 24 March, said that from 12 am onward, the entire country will be on lockdown for 21 days and appealed to every citizen to not step out of their houses for the time period.
