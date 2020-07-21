I Think I'm Famous: Taapsee Responds to Kangana's Jibes at Her
Kangana called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker 'B-Grade actors' in an interview.
Recently, in an interview Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu calling them "B-grade actors" and "needy outsiders".
Taapsee and Swara, since then, took to social media to respond to these comments. Reacting to Kangana's comments where she said, "Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker type people call me extremist and jobless for talking about nepotism. They call my life experiences weird even though I fight for such outsiders," Taapsee wrote, "She didn't take my name correctly and even I have a type. I think I'm famous."
In another comment, Kangana said that she 'started the parallel cinema which actors are doing today' and 'feminism began with 2014 film Queen' claiming that she paved a way for them in the industry. Taapsee tweeted, "Now im getting confused. So is my existence coz of nepotism as mentioned earlier by her or coz of her. I need clarity coz I wanna be clear who I am grateful to. A needy outsider wants to know."
Kangana Ranaut said, “For me, I have only to lose here (in Bollywood) because I know tomorrow they (movie mafia gangs) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism."
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee had said, “It’s disheartening to see someone making a mockery out of outsiders and the industry that has given us so much. Imagine the parents whose kids are coming into the industry. What will they think of us? Like we are some nasty evil people sitting here to eat outsiders?” questions Taapsee.
