Please Shut Up: Taapsee Reacts to Troll, Amplifies Pleas for Help
The user later deleted the original tweet
Taapsee Pannu shut down a troll who used derogatory remarks for her in response to her amplifying pleas for help. While some celebrities have been criticised for not using their platforms for the public good, others like Taapsee have been amplifying and re-sharing cries for help for COVID facilities and medication.
"Can you please shut up! Like just STFU ! If this is all u wanna say in these times then hold on until this country gets back to breathing normally and then get back to your sh*t ways until then DONT CROWD MY TIMELINE WITH YOUR NONSENSE and let me do what I am doing!" she replied.
The original tweet she replied to has since been deleted but the user asked Taapsee if she was just going to tweet or give her luxury car to help people. He also used the word 'sasti', a word often used against Taapsee by trolls, and Kangana Ranaut.
Recently, Kangana was also criticized for calling Taapsee a 'she-man' in a tweet replying to Urban Dictionary's definition calling Taapsee 'the Sasti Copy' of the former. Many Twitter users called her out for the sexist comment, with one saying, 'Then what's the difference between you and Bullywood?'
Kangana defended her comment by saying that it was a compliment for her 'tough looks'.
In an unexpected turn of events, it once felt like the actors were getting along after Taapsee thanked Kangana on receiving a Filmfare award for her performance in Thappad. “Thank you so much Kangana for pushing the boundaries. The benchmark of your performances just keeps going higher every year," she said. Kangana reacted on Twitter saying nobody deserved it more than her.
While many citizens across the country have come together to help each other tackle the second wave of the coronavirus, some celebrities and influencers have started amplifying cries for assistance as well.
On the world front, many countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, and Germany, have also extended a helping hand for the oxygen and vaccines above all. Australian journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey also tweeted on 26 April that Australia's National Security Committee of Cabinet will discuss the assistance they can send to India to tackle the COVID crisis.
Google's Sundar Pichai also announced a Rs 135 crore funding to the the non-profit 'Give India'.
