Taapsee On How She Paid a Tribute to Supriya Pathak in 'Rashmi Rocket'
Taapsee Pannu speaks about female athletes being banned due to hyperanderogenism.
Taapsee Pannu is all set to play an athlete in her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket. The film follows a young girl who has been a fast runner since her childhood, and grows up to become a successful, professional athlete.
However, Rashmi's career is seemingly derailed after a medical examination deems her ineligible to compete in women’s sports due to hyperanderogenism. The movie questions the archaic practice of gender tests which have disadvantaged several female athletes.
Speaking to The Quint, Taapsee said that she wasn't aware of the gender test that has been in practice for years.
"After I read the script of Rashmi Rocket , I was shocked that despite being a sports lover I had no clue about this test. I read extensively about the women affected by the gender test, and it was heart wrenching to find out that so many of them have vanished".Taapsee Pannu, Actor
Taapsee added that a number of women athletes just faded into oblivion because it was painful for them to answer questions about their identity. "It's so difficult when you are asked questions like, 'Are you even a woman?' Kudos to the women who fought against such a practice, which is still in place. While reading, I found out that the committee that has made the rules for this test asks women athletes to take injections or undergo surgeries to 'rectify' the anomaly. How can you ask athletes to tamper with their bodies?"
Taapsee also said that she worked the hardest on herself for this film, and it was totally worth it. "Nothing we have shown in this film is unreal. It's not one person's story. We have presented stories of different women athletes and have documented their struggles".
