Taapsee On How She Paid a Tribute to Supriya Pathak in 'Rashmi Rocket'

Taapsee Pannu is all set to play an athlete in her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket. The film follows a young girl who has been a fast runner since her childhood, and grows up to become a successful, professional athlete.

However, Rashmi's career is seemingly derailed after a medical examination deems her ineligible to compete in women’s sports due to hyperanderogenism. The movie questions the archaic practice of gender tests which have disadvantaged several female athletes.

Speaking to The Quint, Taapsee said that she wasn't aware of the gender test that has been in practice for years.