Taapsee, Parineeti, Deepika Wish Fans a ‘Colourful & Safe’ Holi
A day before Holi, Bollywood celebs have taken to Twitter to wish their fans. Rishi Kapoor shared a childhood picture of him having a ball during the festival of colours. He captioned the picture, in which his face is seen smeared with colours, “A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus.” The actor urged his fans to take precautionary measures against coronavirus.
Sharing the box office collections of Thappad, Taapsee Pannu wrote on Twitter, “Happy Holi everyone ! Or rather I should say.... ‘Bura na maano Holi hai’ Spread Love n be happy !”
Parineeti Chopra shared a video of her wishing fans. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone announced that she is auctioning some of her favourite outfits this Holi, and wished everyone a safe and colourful Holi. “#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset is back with The Holi Edit, featuring some of my closet favourites in bright shades! Here’s wishing you all a colourful & safe Holi!” she wrote.
Here are some more wishes:
