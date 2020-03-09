Taapsee, Parineeti, Deepika Wish Fans a ‘Colourful & Safe’ Holi

A day before Holi, Bollywood celebs have taken to Twitter to wish their fans. Rishi Kapoor shared a childhood picture of him having a ball during the festival of colours. He captioned the picture, in which his face is seen smeared with colours, “A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus.” The actor urged his fans to take precautionary measures against coronavirus.