Taapsee Pannu has always been a private person when it comes to her personal life. In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, she has, however, admitted that her family is aware of and approves of her partner. She added that it could have never worked if her family had rejected him. According to the report, she is said to be dating badminton player from Denmark, Mathias Boe.Taapsee and her mother said in the interview that they are on the same page about her relationship.“I don’t want to hide anything from anyone. I’m very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn’t only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can’t afford to do,” Taapsee said. “There’s someone in my life and my family knows about it. It’s very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I’m with. Else it won’t work for me."Taapsee PannuShe added, “I remember joking about it and telling someone, “Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai (If my parents don’t agree, I don’t think this relationship has a future).”“Yes, I completely trust her and whoever she chooses for herself, we are okay with her decision. We will support her,” said Taapsee’s mother.