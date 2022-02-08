‘Only if Marvel...’: Taapsee Pannu on Sticking to One Genre
Taapsee Pannu had earlier revealed that she had DM'ed Robert Downey Jr but didn't get a response.
Taapsee Pannu has regularly shown an interest in the ‘Avengers’ series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview, a fan asked her which genre she would choose if she could only do one for the rest of her career.
Taapsee replied that the only way she could stick to one genre is if Marvel approached her.
Taapsee Pannu said, in an interview with Film Companion, “That will only happen if Marvel takes me in their Avenger series. That's the only way. That's the only cocktail of genres that can make me stick to only one type of film for the rest of my life."
Last year, Taapsee had said that she once sent a message to actor Robert Downey Jr. who plays the role of Tony Stark/ Iron Man in the MCU. In a promotional video for Haseen Dillruba, Vikrant Massey had asked Taapsee if she ever messages someone who didn’t follow her.
She had said, “So, I DM'd Robert Downey Jr and no one replied. I was like I have more followers than you also!" However, she didn't mention which platform she texted him on.
Taapsee Pannu’s latest release, Looop Lapeta, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin. It released on Netflix on 4 February. The film has been directed by Aakash Bhatia and is the Hindi adaptation of the German flick Run Lola Run.
