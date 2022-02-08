‘Only if Marvel...’: Taapsee Pannu on Sticking to One Genre

Taapsee Pannu has regularly shown an interest in the ‘Avengers’ series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview, a fan asked her which genre she would choose if she could only do one for the rest of her career.

Taapsee replied that the only way she could stick to one genre is if Marvel approached her.

Taapsee Pannu said, in an interview with Film Companion, “That will only happen if Marvel takes me in their Avenger series. That's the only way. That's the only cocktail of genres that can make me stick to only one type of film for the rest of my life."