Taapsee Pannu Criticises the Violence in ‘Bigg Boss 13’
Taapsee Pannu criticises Bigg Boss 13.&nbsp;
Taapsee Pannu criticises Bigg Boss 13. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu Criticises the Violence in ‘Bigg Boss 13’

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities

Taapsee Pannu has recently criticised Bigg Boss 13 for the violence that goes inside. Speaking to SpotBoye, the actor questioned as to how people are okay with this kind of behaviour. “How are people enjoying this kind of violence? It is not fun at all. Were this to happen to us we wouldn’t have found this to be funny. Thus, we need to turn the tables and question what will our reaction be if this were to happen to us,” Taapsee said, adding that then only our opinions will start changing.

Also Read : Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’ Trailer is a Resounding Slap on Patriarchy

Loading...
“It will take a long time, but someone has to start doing it. I just can’t leave it because the masses are following something that does not align with my beliefs. That doesn’t mean I won’t voice my opinions.”
Taapsee Pannu, Actor

Recently, Hina Khan had also said in an interview to PTI that celebrity contestants should not be blamed because the reality shows have allowed them to do so. “They (The makers) have given this liberty to push, hit and abuse people in this season. It wasn’t there in my season,” she had said.

Taapsee is gearing up for her upcoming film Thappad, a film that deals with domestic violence.

Also Read : ‘Thappad’ Song: Taapsee Battles Her Emotions in ‘Ek Tukda Dhoop’

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Celebrities section for more stories.

    Loading...