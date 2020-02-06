Taapsee Pannu Criticises the Violence in ‘Bigg Boss 13’
Taapsee Pannu has recently criticised Bigg Boss 13 for the violence that goes inside. Speaking to SpotBoye, the actor questioned as to how people are okay with this kind of behaviour. “How are people enjoying this kind of violence? It is not fun at all. Were this to happen to us we wouldn’t have found this to be funny. Thus, we need to turn the tables and question what will our reaction be if this were to happen to us,” Taapsee said, adding that then only our opinions will start changing.
Recently, Hina Khan had also said in an interview to PTI that celebrity contestants should not be blamed because the reality shows have allowed them to do so. “They (The makers) have given this liberty to push, hit and abuse people in this season. It wasn’t there in my season,” she had said.
Taapsee is gearing up for her upcoming film Thappad, a film that deals with domestic violence.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )