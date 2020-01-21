Swara Agrees With De Niro on Why Actors Should Talk Politics

Recently, during his Screen Actors Guild Awards acceptance speech, actor Robert De Niro addressed the question of actors commenting on Politics. And Bollywood celebrities Swara Bhasker, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sushant Singh were quick to agree.

The Irishman actor was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. While receiving the award, he said that he felt it was his right to speak on anything that concerned him. He further emphasised the importance of using his “bigger voice” to call out “blatant abuse of power”.