Swara Agrees With De Niro on Why Actors Should Talk Politics
Recently, during his Screen Actors Guild Awards acceptance speech, actor Robert De Niro addressed the question of actors commenting on Politics. And Bollywood celebrities Swara Bhasker, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sushant Singh were quick to agree.
The Irishman actor was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. While receiving the award, he said that he felt it was his right to speak on anything that concerned him. He further emphasised the importance of using his “bigger voice” to call out “blatant abuse of power”.
“I can imagine some of you are saying all right, let’s not get into the politics. But we are in such a dire situation. It’s so deeply concerning to me and to so many others, I have to say something. And I thought I said it pretty well to Variety the other day so I am going to quote myself: ‘There’s right and there’s wrong and there’s common sense and there’s abuse of power. And as a citizen I have as much right as anybody - an actor, an athlete, a musician - anybody else, to voice my opinion. And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I am going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power.’”Robert De Niro, Actor
Swara Bhasker then took to Twitter to express her happiness over what De Niro had said. She tweeted, “Hear this! And the next time someone asks.. “You are actor, why do you speak about politics?” Tell them to STFU !”
Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub also tweeted, “Don’t ever ask again!! Watch this and understand!! दोबारा मत पूछना!!! देख लो और समझ लो!!” The same tweet was also retweeted by Sushant Singh.
Swara Bhasker, Sushant Singh and Zeeshan Ayyub are some Bollywood actors who haven’t shied away from being vocal about their politics.
