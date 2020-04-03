Richa, Swara, Anurag Kashyap Support ‘#DocsNeedGear’ on Twitter
Many celebrities on Twitter are supporting the hashtag #DocsNeedGear to extend support to the cause of providing healthcare workers with protective gear. Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Simply put #DocsNeedGear” while Richa Chadha wrote, “But obviously, #DocsNeedGear ! We're safe because they keep is safe. We need PPEs for our doctors, that would be the BEST way to express gratitude to them!”
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub wrote in Hindi, “The people who are protecting us from coronavirus deserve respect and security. The name of the funds do not matter, but it should reach the doctors.”
Ankur Tewari tweeted for the hashtag to be trended on Twitter on 3 April from 3 pm to 5 pm, and wrote, “Doctors are our superheros. We must ensure that they have the right gear to fight this fight for us. #DocsNeedGear.”
Sushant Singh wrote, “Had the government wanted, it could have taken effective steps five weeks ago.”
Bollywood celebrities have been actively contributing to funds and NGO’s to support the fight against coronavirus in the country.