Video of Swara Bhasker Taking on News Anchor About NRC Goes Viral
Filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Onir and Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to cheer actor Swara Bhasker for putting forward her points about the co-relation between CAA and NRC in a recent discussion with ABP news anchor Rubina Liyaquat. Swara along with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub were speaking at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020, when the debate on CAA and NRC got heated up between the actor and the news anchor.
Earlier the channel had allegedly only shared a selective and edited part of the video, however when the complete discussion between Rubina and Swara was finally shared online, Twitterati congratulated the actor for maintaining her composure while bringing up several issues related to NRC in front of the anchor and the audience.
‘More power to your voice @ReallySwara. Truth shall prevail. #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC_NPR’ tweeted filmmaker Onir while sharing Swara’s video.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was all claps for the actor as he tweeted, ‘I salute you for going to a forum run by a totally sold out media and giving them back in no uncertain words. Respect.’
‘Insult her, demean her, resort to faux nationalism to rile up that hostile crowd and @ReallySwara gives it back with so much clarity and dignity. Beautiful.’ tweeted Vikramaditya Motwane.
During the discussion, while Rubina constantly tried to drive in the point that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the implementation of NRC has yet not been discussed, Swara challenged her by referring to the fact that Home Minister Amit Shah has time and again said that a nationwide NRC will be implemented.