Swara Bhasker Joins Farmers' Protest at Delhi's Singhu Border
The actor was seen sitting among the protestors in photos share online.
Swara Bhasker has joined the farmers' protest at Delhi's Singhu border. The actor posted a series of tweets with photos of herself sitting with the other women protestors. "A humbling day to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests," she tweeted.
She also posted snapshots of farmers who have made makeshift living quarters out of their trucks and some showing protestors holding up signs. "Snapshots of resilience," Swara captioned them.
Farmers have been camped out at Delhi's Singhu border for over a fortnight demanding that the central government repeal the newly passed farm laws. Talks between the farmers and the Centre are ongoing but the deadlock is yet to be resolved.
On 6 December, actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh was also spotted at the protests. Footage of him sitting among the farmers was shared on social media. He also addressed the crowd and urged the government to accept the farmers' demands and requested that the media show that the protests have been peaceful. Punjabi singers like Gurshabad Singh Kular, Galaav Waraich and Harf Cheema were also seen expressing their solidarity with the protesting farmers.
