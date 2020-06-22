Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, has opened up about the social media reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Sushant died by suicide in Mumbai on 14 June at the age of 34.Earlier, Sutapa had posted about Sushant's therapist divulging his details. But later, she deleted it after she getting to know that the report was false. In a Facebook post, she wrote, “My heart goes for the girls mentioned in the article. Imagine how many would have trolled Rhea by now. We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals it's sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media.”“Dealing with grief could sometimes make you extremely compassionate to others.. Pain can be looked at something to learn from,” she added.“I was extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in pretext of being sympathizers of #shushantsinghrajput death. We have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser.”Sutapa SikdarIrrfan passed away on the morning of 29 April at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor had been battling cancer for the last two and a half years. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.