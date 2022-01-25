‘I Finally Forgive You’: Sutapa Sikdar’s Note for Irrfan Khan on Her B’Day
Sutapa Sikdhar shared pictures from her birthday celebration with their sons Ayaan and Babil Khan.
Sutapa Sikdar wrote a heartfelt note for her late husband Irrfan Khan on her birthday. She talked about finally forgiving Irrfan for ‘not remembering 28 birthdays out of 32’ and how she celebrated her birthday this year with their sons Babil and Ayaan.
She shared some pictures with Babil Khan and Ayaan and wrote, “I finally forgive you irrfan for not remembering 28 birthdays out of 32 we spent together .. I did not sleep a wink night before my birthday ,walking tirelessly the endless lanes and by lanes of memories from getting angry stage to hurt stage to giving up stage and to finally happily accepting your philosophical reason of not celebrating and forgetting my birthdays at last.”
“And yesterday night I told you finally about the way I love celebrations and it was not about birthday but celebration I wanted to be with you. But yesterday Surprisingly babil and ayaan did not forget my birthday!! I suspect deeply that you whispered it in their dreams or else why did they conspire to celebrate,” Sutapa Sikdar added.
She concluded her note, “Cheers Irrfan !! you I missed like never before as we celebrated my birthday by both of them you might not have believed in birthdays but you would be so happy to see them giving me soooo much of love!!#birthdaymom#rockstarboys.”
Babil Khan also shared some glimpses into his mother’s birthday celebrations. He shared some pictures from the day with the caption, “@djspersis made sure we celebrated mamma’s birthday this year and look at @sikdarsutapa cutie happy face.”
In a separate post, he shared two videos including one wherein Babil says to his mother, “I’m your kid so you have to be gentle,” and she replies, “I’m being gentle by keeping you in my house,” and they both laugh.
Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April. In 2018, he had informed on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendorcrine tumour and went to London for treatment.
