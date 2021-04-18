To Nation's Strongest Backbone: Sushmita Sen on National Award Win

Sushmita Sen was recently honoured with a National Award for her contribution to social welfare and women empowerment. The actor celebrated her win with Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah.

“Thank you @championsofchangeawards for this National Award for Social welfare & Women empowerment. I receive it on behalf of our Nation’s strongest backbone, WOMEN!!! Thank you for honouring us!!! Let’s continue to take small steps & big changes will follow!!! Love, Gratitude & Respect!”, Sushmita wrote on Instagram alongside a couple of photos.