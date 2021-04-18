To Nation's Strongest Backbone: Sushmita Sen on National Award Win
The actor celebrated her win with Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen was recently honoured with a National Award for her contribution to social welfare and women empowerment. The actor celebrated her win with Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah.
“Thank you @championsofchangeawards for this National Award for Social welfare & Women empowerment. I receive it on behalf of our Nation’s strongest backbone, WOMEN!!! Thank you for honouring us!!! Let’s continue to take small steps & big changes will follow!!! Love, Gratitude & Respect!”, Sushmita wrote on Instagram alongside a couple of photos.
Sushmita also hosted an Instagram live, wherein she spoke about what the award means for her. "I know my father would be really, really proud as he served our nation as an officer of the Indian Air Force for many, many years.”
“When our country recognises women, they empower women. To be born a woman is a gift but to be at the service of women is a privilege. To get awarded for the same is a humbling experience,” the actor said. Sushmita also thanked her fans for their love. She wrote, “Your love is my greatest Award!”
During the session, one of her fans asked about the status of Aarya season 2. To which the actor replied that the shooting has come to a halt due to the ongoing pandemic, but they have almost finished filming the series. "I am waiting for Aarya 2 also. I can promise that we have put our heart and soul into this season because there is such a powerful progression in Aarya’s life from the season one. I cannot wait for you to see it and fall in love with her even more. We have an incredible team. It was heartbreaking to stop filming because we were so close to finishing it".
