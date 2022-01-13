Sushmita Sen Addresses 'Random News' About Adopting a Son

Sushmita posted a picture of herself talking to Amadeus who can be seen sitting on the hood of a car. She wrote, “Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all. Photo courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’ mom).”

In 2019, Sushmita had shared a video of her daughter Alisah holding Amadeus with the caption, “This is a moment I will cherish forever. Alisah prayed & waited for baby Amadeus’s arrival EVERYDAY straight nine-month. She’s wanted a younger sibling to love & care for...for years now!!” adding, “THIS HAPPINESS is etched in my heart forever!! Thank you, Shree.”

Sushmita had adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.