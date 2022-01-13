Sushmita Sen Adopts a Boy? Speculations Abuzz After Some Pics Surface
Sushmita has two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.
On Wednesday, actor Sushmita Sen stepped out with her two daughters and a baby boy. Ever since the photos surfaced, speculations are abuzz as to whether Sushmita has adopted a third child. She had adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Sushmita is yet to address these speculations.
In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing a black T-shirt, styled with a red shawl.
Sushmita had recently taken to Instagram to confirm that she and her partner Roman Shawl have broken up.
