Sushmita Sen Adopts a Boy? Speculations Abuzz After Some Pics Surface

Sushmita has two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sushmita Sen with her daughters and a baby boy.</p></div>
On Wednesday, actor Sushmita Sen stepped out with her two daughters and a baby boy. Ever since the photos surfaced, speculations are abuzz as to whether Sushmita has adopted a third child. She had adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Sushmita is yet to address these speculations.

In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing a black T-shirt, styled with a red shawl.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sushmita Sen clicked in Mumbai.</p></div>

Sushmita Sen clicked in Mumbai.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A little boy clicked with Sushmita &amp; her daughters have led to speculations that she has adopted another child.</p></div>

A little boy clicked with Sushmita & her daughters have led to speculations that she has adopted another child.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sushmita with Renee and Alisah.</p></div>

Sushmita with Renee and Alisah.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushmita had recently taken to Instagram to confirm that she and her partner Roman Shawl have broken up.

