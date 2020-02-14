Sushmita Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Daughters, Rohman
Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is celebrating Valentine’s Day with her daughters Reene, Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Sushmita shared some photos in what looks like her house. The family and Rohman can be seen cutting a cake, expressing and celebrating their love for each-other.
Sushmita, who won the coveted beauty pageant Miss Universe in 1994, previously shared candid moments with her boyfriend and daughters on New Year’s Eve and on Christmas last year.
Sushmita was last seen on-screen in 2010, when she was a part of the cast ensemble in No Problem, a film directed by Anees Bazmee. She marked her debut in Bengali cinema through Nirbak. Directed by Srijit Mukerji’s, it released in 2015.
She will mark her debut into the digital space through the series Aarya, which will also mark an end to her 10 year-long hiatus from the Hindi film industry. Directed by Ram Madhvani, it will stream on 29 March. Aarya will also mark the entry of merged production houses Disney+ and Hotstar.
In an earlier post, Sushmita had thanked her fans for waiting for her comeback with love and patience. She added that her comeback was for her fans.
