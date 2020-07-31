Family Asked Me to Testify Against Rhea: Sushant's Friend
The actor's friend shares some details.
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani told India Today that Sushant's family wanted him to testify against Rhea Chakraborty. He also told the news channel that he knew Sushant since 2019 and he has no clue about his life before that.
"I knew Sushant since April 2019 and whatever happened before that, I'm not aware of it. I used to make content, Sushant saw my work, liked it and hired me. I joined his team to make films and documentaries. I'm not professionally associated with Rhea Chakraborty but I would make short videos for YouTube and Instagram for her. We were all staying together during COVID-19, so I used to make some creative videos for her. I was friends with Sushant only to a certain capacity, so I never used to ask him questions about his personal life".
Siddharth also said that he interacted with Sushant the night before he passed away and confided that the actor was upset about Disha Salian and the blind items that were being written about him.
We used to live on the 16th floor and Rhea-Sushant lived on the 17th. Whatever used to happen between them, I wasn't aware. I met Sushant at 1am before he went to bed and he was upset about Disha Salian's incident, the blind items being written about him and his name was coming up in almost every post. They had interacted just once during the entire period that she was hired by the celeb management agency, still the media kept saying 'Sushant Singh Rajput's manager committed suicide'. This news really upset him.Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's friend
Siddharth added that he has sent a mail to Mumbai Police saying Sushant's family wants him to testify against Rhea.
"Sushant's family wanted me to testify to someone saying that Rhea had spent Rs 15 crores from Sushant's account. But, I have no idea about this money and if I have no idea and I'm being asked to testify, I'll obviously be afraid".Siddharth Pithani
He added, "I don't want to say something I don't know anything about to anybody- not the media, nor the police. So, I thought it's best to inform the police, the investigative officer who's in Mumbai. I don't want to mention which family members or take their names, but two people from his family called me. I'm waiting for the Bihar Police to approach me. I'll cooperate with them 100%. A lot of people have many questions and I have full faith in the system and there will be justice".
