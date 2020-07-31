Family Asked Me to Testify Against Rhea: Sushant's Friend

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani told India Today that Sushant's family wanted him to testify against Rhea Chakraborty. He also told the news channel that he knew Sushant since 2019 and he has no clue about his life before that.

"I knew Sushant since April 2019 and whatever happened before that, I'm not aware of it. I used to make content, Sushant saw my work, liked it and hired me. I joined his team to make films and documentaries. I'm not professionally associated with Rhea Chakraborty but I would make short videos for YouTube and Instagram for her. We were all staying together during COVID-19, so I used to make some creative videos for her. I was friends with Sushant only to a certain capacity, so I never used to ask him questions about his personal life".