Sushant Went Through a Depression Phase in 2013: Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea further said that when they landed in Paris, Sushant did not leave the hotel room for three days. "I was a little surprised because Sushant was very excited about this vacation. Sushant had told me that since no one knows him in the foreign country, he will show me his true side, his fun nature".

She added that in their next destination, Switzerland, Sushant was absolutely fine. "He was energetic, very happy and we also did quite a bit of sightseeing. After that we went to Italy. We put up at a gothic-themed hotel, Palazzo Magnani Feroni, but we were not aware of that while booking. Our room had a dome like structure and their were weird images. I was quite scared but Sushant assured me that everything will be fine", Rhea said.