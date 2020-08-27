Sushant Went Through a Depression Phase in 2013: Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty has finally opened up about her partner Sushant Singh Rajput
The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death is underway, with the CBI now handling the probe. Now, in an interview with India Today, Sushant's partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty finally opened up about the time she realised Sushant was suffering from a mental health problem.
When Rajdeep Sardesai asked about what happened during Sushant and Rhea's Europe trip, Rhea said that before boarding the aircraft Sushant had mentioned he felt claustrophobic in flights.
"The day we were about to leave for Europe, Sushant told us that he feels claustrophobic in flights and he takes a medicine for that. He always had the pills with him and before the journey he took it".Rhea Chakraborty, Actor
Rhea further said that when they landed in Paris, Sushant did not leave the hotel room for three days. "I was a little surprised because Sushant was very excited about this vacation. Sushant had told me that since no one knows him in the foreign country, he will show me his true side, his fun nature".
She added that in their next destination, Switzerland, Sushant was absolutely fine. "He was energetic, very happy and we also did quite a bit of sightseeing. After that we went to Italy. We put up at a gothic-themed hotel, Palazzo Magnani Feroni, but we were not aware of that while booking. Our room had a dome like structure and their were weird images. I was quite scared but Sushant assured me that everything will be fine", Rhea said.
Rhea recalled a strange incident that took place that night.
Sushant could not sleep that night because he felt that there was something strange about the hotel. I told him it must have been a bad dream but we were all very worried. I insisted that we check out from the hotel but Sushant was adamant to stay on. After that Sushant condition deteriorated and he didn't want to step out of the room throughout the trip.He then revealed that he went through a phase of depression in 2013 and even consulted a psychiatrist, whose name I think was Mr Harish Shetty".Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea continued saying that then Sushant disclosed that the medicine he takes had been prescribed by the psychiatrist. "By then I had started suspecting something was wrong. Sushant also said that after treatment he was keeping well. There were some stray episodes of anxiety attacks. However, in the Europe trip Sushant was feeling very anxious and depressed so we cut short the trip".
On 28 July, an FIR was filed by Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide.
