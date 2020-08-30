Sushant Speaks About 'Retirement Plan' in Latest Audio Clip

Rhea chips in, suggesting that the most important thing is money. "Sushant has to invest his money in a way that he gets some returns. Then he can plan accordingly to give up the house", she says. Sushant replies saying he doesn't mind shifting to a green, secluded place and Pawana comes up quite a few times in their conversation. The financial advisors also agree, saying that they should go ahead with whatever gives Sushant "peace of mind".

Rhea suggests that Sushant spend a month in Pawana and once he is certain he is at peace there, then they can speak to the owner of the Mumbai apartment he was staying and vacate that.

In the clip Sushant also mentions that he "hardly steps out of his room" and even if he shifts somewhere else he has his "intellectual curiosity to take care of".