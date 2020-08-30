Sushant Speaks About 'Retirement Plan' in Latest Audio Clip
An audio clip that has surfaced shows Sushant hinting at leaving Bollywood.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, as per an audio clip from January accessed by Aaj Tak, Sushant is being heard talking about his retirement plan and future. Sushant, his partner Rhea Chakraborty and father Indrajit are speaking to some advisors about how to manage Sushant's finances. Sushant also gives a hint about leaving Bollywood to give wings to his 'intellectual curiosity'.
"There's a thought about Goa. Then there is Pawana also. However, I would suggest be in Pawana for some time, then see Goa. Give it a couple of months and then we can decide", Rhea says in the audio clip, adding that Sushant is worried about the future.
To which Sushant adds,
Let us treat this as a retirement plan. So how will I do it? I need help.
Rhea chips in, suggesting that the most important thing is money. "Sushant has to invest his money in a way that he gets some returns. Then he can plan accordingly to give up the house", she says. Sushant replies saying he doesn't mind shifting to a green, secluded place and Pawana comes up quite a few times in their conversation. The financial advisors also agree, saying that they should go ahead with whatever gives Sushant "peace of mind".
Rhea suggests that Sushant spend a month in Pawana and once he is certain he is at peace there, then they can speak to the owner of the Mumbai apartment he was staying and vacate that.
In the clip Sushant also mentions that he "hardly steps out of his room" and even if he shifts somewhere else he has his "intellectual curiosity to take care of".
"This is not for any economic gains, but as per my current frame of mind one day I feel something, the next day I feel completely different about it. I cannot be wasting everyone's time".Sushant Singh Rajput, Actor
Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of abetment to suicide by the late actor's family. Sushant's father has also alleged that Rhea was harassing his son mentally, siphoning off his funds, ultimately driving him to suicide. Currently, Rhea has been interrogated by the CBI twice.
(Inputs: Aaj Tak)
