Cooper Hospital Employee Raises Suspicion Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The same report also quoted him as saying, "When I saw Rajput's body, it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injury marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we would discuss this later."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat on 14 June 2020.

