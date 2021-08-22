Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Remembers the Actor On Rakshabandhan
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister posts wishes for the late actor on Rakshabandhan.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a photograph of the late actor on Instagram remembering him on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The photo of a young Sushant with sister Shweta has been posted on the social media platform with the caption, "Love You Bhai, we will always be together #GudiaGulshan".
Last year too, Shweta posted a few photographs of Sushant Singh Rajput with his sisters celebrating Rakshabandhan across several years. Shweta's previous post had the message, "Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan".
Sushant Singh passed away on 14 June, 2020. Early investigations by the Mumbai Police concluded that he had died by suicide. A preliminary post-mortem at Cooper Hospital confirmed the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.