Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not Murdered, Died of Suicide: Report

On 28 September, it was reported that a panel of doctors from AIIMS were set to submit their indings to the Central Board of Investigation (CBI). These findings were to be based on the re-evaluation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports based on the 20% viscera sample available with them.

The AIIMS panel, headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta, was constituted on the request of the CBI in August to study Sushant’s autopsy and viscera reports.