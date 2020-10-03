Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not Murdered, Died of Suicide: Report
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14 June.
The reason for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was suicide, and not murder, reported NDTV on 3 October. According to NDTV's sources, a team of doctor's from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi dismissed "theories of poisoning and strangling" put forward by the Sushant's family. Murder has been ruled out as a possibility.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14 June in his Mumbai apartment.
On 28 September, it was reported that a panel of doctors from AIIMS were set to submit their indings to the Central Board of Investigation (CBI). These findings were to be based on the re-evaluation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports based on the 20% viscera sample available with them.
The AIIMS panel, headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta, was constituted on the request of the CBI in August to study Sushant’s autopsy and viscera reports.
(With inputs from NDTV)
