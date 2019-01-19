5 Things You Didn’t Know About Sushant Singh Rajput!
Over the years, Sushant Singh Rajput has given us many interesting offerings. From a film as a serious as MS Dhoni to Chhinchhore’s playfulness, Sushant has proven himself to be a versatile actor. As SSR turns 34, here’s 5 things you probably didn’t know about the actor.
1. Sushant’s Spirit Was Called Back On this TV Show
Sushant may have shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta, but before that Balaji Telefilms spotted him in a play and signed him up for Kis Desh Mein Hai Mere Dil. His character in fact dies quite early on in the show, but was brought back as a spirit thanks to popular demand!
2. SSR Was a Big Time NERD!
In the AIEEE exams, Sushant scored the 7th rank in India, and then went on to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. He left his course in the fourth year to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.
Also, he’s won a National Olympiad in Physics. Enough said.
3. Sushant Is a Massive Car Junkie!
Sushant had always dreamt of owning a luxury car, and becoming a movie star allowed him to splurge on a fancy set of wheels. He owns a Range Rover SUV and a BMW K 1300 R motorcycle, but his dream truly came true when he finally bought a Maserati. He put a picture on Facebook and captioned it saying, “I've been playing with the miniature model of this car since I was a kid. It was about time to own the beast.
Who's up for a drive.??”
4. Sushant Is Multi-talented!
While in college, Sushant joined Shiamak Davar’s dance academy and did a lot of shows for them. He was also a part of choreographer Ashley Lobo’s dance troupe, and learnt martial arts from renowned action director Allan Amin.
He also wanted to learn the craft of filmmaking and so assisted director Mohit Suri on Raaz: The Mystery Continues.
5. To Stay Fit, SSR Likes to Ballet!
Like mentioned earlier, Sushant loves to dance and has trained in the same but he also uses that to stay fit. He’s a fitness freak and aside of the fact that he goes to the gym, he also likes to do ballet. It gives him the agility and flexibility that is often required as an actor.
Well, he’s clearly dancing his way into people’s hearts!
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)