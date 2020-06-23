Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise left his fans and the film industry speechless. The late actor died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on 14 June. Paying a tribute to him, Sritam Banerjee, an artist from Kolkata, sketched several portraits of Sushant which have been going viral on social media.In his latest tribute, he painted the late actor with his pet dog Fudge. He created a portrait of Sushant extending his hands to his dog, a black Labrador. The painting is being shared by a lot of fan pages of the late actor.Talking to ETimes, the artist said, “I am beyond a fan of him (Sushant). The word ‘fan’ might not be applicable here! He was an emotion to me. Somewhere I can relate myself to him strongly! I still can’t believe! Unimaginable.”A lot of reports claimed that Sushant’s dog Fudge, too passed away due to the actor’s demise. However, a source told the publication that all four dogs of the actor, including Fudge, are fine and safe at his home in Pavna. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.