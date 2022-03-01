'Sushant's Death Was a Tough Test For Us': Ankita Lokhande's Husband Vicky Jain

Vicky added that it was a tough test for their relationship. "There cannot be a tougher test for a relationship than what happened suddenly. There was a turn that shocked not just us but the whole nation. Nobody can be prepared for such a thing," he said.

Vicky was also trolled after Ankita was seen with Sushant's family after the incident. Many even started questioning Ankita's intentions. To which Vicky said, "A number of people had wrong notions about things. I was unable to understand it all. I am proud of Ankita that she very boldly handled it. She fulfilled whatever duties and responsibilities she had. Wherever it was needed, she said her piece for herself and that relationship. For that honesty, I always supported her."

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December last year.