Was Sushant Singh Rajput Claustrophobic? Old Video Suggests
Old video of Sushant Sing Rajput from 2015 has surfaced on social media where the actor said he was claustrophobic.
An old video of Sushant Singh Rajput from 2015 has surfaced on social media where the actor told screenwriter and lyricist, Niranjan Iyengar that he was claustrophobic.
Sushant's partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty finally opened up about the time she realised Sushant was suffering from a mental health problem.
When Rajdeep Sardesai asked about what happened during Sushant and Rhea's Europe trip, Rhea said that before boarding the aircraft Sushant had mentioned he felt claustrophobic in flights.
"The day we were about to leave for Europe, Sushant told us that he feels claustrophobic in flights and he takes a medicine for that. He always had the pills with him and before the journey he took it", said Rhea Chakraborty.
Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and shared pictures of Sushant captioned, "Is this claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you."
Sushant's sister Meetu Singh also posted the same video.
