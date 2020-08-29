Was Sushant Singh Rajput Claustrophobic? Old Video Suggests

Sushant's partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty finally opened up about the time she realised Sushant was suffering from a mental health problem.

When Rajdeep Sardesai asked about what happened during Sushant and Rhea's Europe trip, Rhea said that before boarding the aircraft Sushant had mentioned he felt claustrophobic in flights.

"The day we were about to leave for Europe, Sushant told us that he feels claustrophobic in flights and he takes a medicine for that. He always had the pills with him and before the journey he took it", said Rhea Chakraborty.