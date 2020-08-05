Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Summons Rhea on 7 August
An FIR has been filed against Rhea based on a complaint by Sushant's father.
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rhea Chakraborty on 7 August for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to a complaint by Sushant Singh Rajput's father, officials said, as per a report by PTI.
On 31 July, the ED had reportedly registered a money laundering case, in connection with the death of Sushant.
ED officials reportedly will be probing allegations of Rajput’s assets being mishandled, and to investigate if the same was used for “money laundering and creating illegal assets,” Hindustan Times had reported.
An FIR had been filed in Patna on 28 July against Rhea under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by the late actor's father.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. The actor was 34 years old.
