Star Deaths: Abnormal Journalism Is the New Normal

A reporter barges into a home to ask a surprised man, dressed just in his shorts, for his reaction to the drug peddling links alleged in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The intruder is answered with four-letter words.

Media reporters and the paparazzi prevent food delivery outside the home of the “prime suspect” Rhea Chakraborty.

Most evenings on prime time, Arnab Goswami of Republic TV levels charges at high-pitch. TRPS for the channel shoot up sky-high.

Kangana Ranaut speaks on relentlessly about miscellaneous film industry issues – nepotism and more -- linking them to the tragic death of the 34-year-old actor.

Rhea Chakraborty shows up to defend herself in a talkathon with Rajdeep Sardesai of India Today and other anchors.

A billboard in the U.S. claims victory has been achieved with the CBI conducting the investigation. It is removed by the company in charge of the billboard. No one has been proven guilty…not yet.

WhatsApp messages endlessly pass knee-jerk verdicts.

It’s all political: a tussle between the Centre and Maharashtra, it is conjectured, revolving around the upcoming Bihar elections.

Two films are already announced, one of them named Murder or Suicide. The actor’s father has given no permission for a film or a book. But with a disclaimer, imagined theories do get through, can’t they?

Close friends and acquaintances call up dutifully every pandemic evening, “What’s the update?”

Rhea Chakraborty’s harassment is regretted by a few actors, the most prominent ones being Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu.

Journalism is dead, point out hundreds of voices. Yet every tidbit is monitored.

The official decree is for the press to exercise restraint.

Switch off, this Old Schoolwala Journo suggests. Stay home, let it be, allow the CBI, the police to continue with the investigation, believe in the due process of law and fair justice.

Media-trials have been common since ages though. Still, it has to be asked, does anyone – occupying a seat of power – have a right to pass judgement, or sort out the conspiracy theories, without so much as a shadow of doubt, from the digital and print towers?