Sushant Case: Rhea to Be Questioned by ED Again, Reaches Office
Rhea had been questioned by the ED previously regarding the money laundering case.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty will have to face the Enforcement Directorate again on Monday, 10 August, regarding the money laundering case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. This comes after the ED had questioned her brother Showik for nearly 18 hours on Saturday.
Rhea has reached the ED office with her brother to record her statement again.
Rhea Chakraborty’s previous questioning with the ED went on for nearly eight hours.
According to sources in the investigation agency, the officials have got hold of electronic evidence in connection with the case and are also investigating phone records of conversations between Rhea, her father and brother, as per a report by ANI.
Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting the CBI probe to be stopped. A hearing has been set for 11 August 11 regarding the matter.
On the other hand, an FIR has been filed in Patna against Rhea under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Singh has also alleged that Rhea has siphoned off Rs 15 crores from Sushant's account.
Sushant passed away on 14 June.
