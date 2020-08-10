Sushant Case: Rhea to Be Questioned by ED Again, Reaches Office

According to sources in the investigation agency, the officials have got hold of electronic evidence in connection with the case and are also investigating phone records of conversations between Rhea, her father and brother, as per a report by ANI.

Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting the CBI probe to be stopped. A hearing has been set for 11 August 11 regarding the matter.

On the other hand, an FIR has been filed in Patna against Rhea under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Singh has also alleged that Rhea has siphoned off Rs 15 crores from Sushant's account.

Sushant passed away on 14 June.