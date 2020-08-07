Sushant Case: ED Rejects Rhea's Request to Defer Statement
Rhea has been summoned to record her statement on 7 August.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has rejected Rhea Chakraborty's appeal to defer her statement in the money laundering case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Rhea, who was summoned by the ED on 7 August, had requested the ED that the recording of her statement be postponed till the Supreme Court hearing, said the actor's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, as per a report by ANI.
On 31 July, the ED had registered a money laundering case linked to a complaint by Sushant Singh Rajput's father.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, ED officials will reportedly be probing allegations of Rajput’s assets being mishandled, and to investigate if the same was used for “money laundering and creating illegal assets.
An FIR had been filed in Patna on 28 July against Rhea under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by the late actor's father.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. The actor was 34 years old.
