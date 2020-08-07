Sushant Case: ED Rejects Rhea's Request to Defer Statement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has rejected Rhea Chakraborty's appeal to defer her statement in the money laundering case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea, who was summoned by the ED on 7 August, had requested the ED that the recording of her statement be postponed till the Supreme Court hearing, said the actor's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, as per a report by ANI.