Sushant Case: Here Are Some Questions the CBI Might Ask Rhea
Rhea has been summoned by the CBI.
The CBI is currently probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty has been called in for questioning on Friday, 28 August. As per a report by NDTV there are 10 questions that the CBI is likely to ask Rhea.
Here are the questions:
From where did Rhea get to know about Sushant Singh Rajput's passing? Where was she at that time?
On hearing of the death, did she go to his Bandra home? If she didn't where did Rhea see his body?
Why did she leave Sushant's house on 8 June?
Did she have any fight with the actor after which Rhea decided to leave?
Did Rhea communicate with Sushant between June 9 and 14?
Did Sushant try to contact Rhea during this time? Did she ignore his calls and texts? Why did Rhea block his number?
Did Sushant try to reach out to any of Rhea's family members? If yes, what conversation did he have with them?
Details of Sushant's health issues and the treatment he was taking.
What was Rhea Chakraborty's relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput's family?
Why did she call for a CBI probe in the first place? Did she suspect something?
