Sushant Case: ED Questions Actor's Sister Meetu & Friend Siddharth
The ED is probing a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty.
The Enforcement Directorate has questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani and sister Meetu Singh regarding the money laundering case linked to the late actor's death by suicide. Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi was also summoned to record her statement.
Shruti Modi was questioned last week too. Pithani, an IT professional, had told various news channels that he was present in the Bandra flat on 14 June when the incident took place.
The ED had filed a case based on an FIR registered against Rhea under various sections, including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Rhea and her family have recorded their statements in the case.
