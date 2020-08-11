Sushant Case: ED Questions Actor's Sister Meetu & Friend Siddharth

Shruti Modi was questioned last week too. Pithani, an IT professional, had told various news channels that he was present in the Bandra flat on 14 June when the incident took place.

The ED had filed a case based on an FIR registered against Rhea under various sections, including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Rhea and her family have recorded their statements in the case.