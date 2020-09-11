Sushant Case: Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Rhea, Showik & Others
Rhea and Showik have been arrested by the NCB in a drugs link in Sushant Singh Rajput case.
The bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda have been rejected by a special court in Mumbai on Friday, 11 September.
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau that is probing allegations of drug abuse linked to Sushant's death.
Rhea's Lawyer on Verdict
Regarding the verdict, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the High Court".
The Bail Plea
On 9 September, Rhea had filed for a bail application before the Sessions Court in Mumbai stating that she is being framed in the case. As per a report by Live Law, it has also been stated in Rhea's application that during her questioning on September 6, 7 and 8 by the NCB she was coerced into making certain confessions. Moreover, the application adds, Rhea was only interrogated by multiple male officers and there wasn't a single lady officer who questioned her.
Rhea's Arrest
Rhea Chakraborty had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on 14 June. She has reportedly been taken into custody on charges of drug procurement and consumption. Rhea had been charged under sections 27 A, 21,22, 29 and 28 of the NDPS Act.
The NCB has said in its court documents that Rhea was "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" and knew of "every delivery and payment".
