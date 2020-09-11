Sushant Case: Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Rhea, Showik & Others

The bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda have been rejected by a special court in Mumbai on Friday, 11 September.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau that is probing allegations of drug abuse linked to Sushant's death.