Veteran Actor Surekha Sikri Suffers Second Brain Stroke
Surekha Sikri suffers second brain stroke, continues to be under treatment.
Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Surekha Sikri has suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday, 8 September, following which she was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for an MRI scan. Currently, Sikri has been admitted to Bombay Hospital.
The nurse, who was tending to her, said Sikri was having her juice in the morning when she suffered a stroke. "I rushed her to the hospital and she is currently being treated", the nurse added.
In 2018 too, Sikri suffered a brain stroke while shooting for a TV show in Mahabaleshwar. She fell and hit her head which led to a stroke. Post this, she was paralysed. However, she recovered soon and a nurse was appointed to take care of her.
Surekha Sikri was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of Ghost Stories on Netflix. She was also seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho, after which she suffered the first stroke.
Sikri was paralysed when she filmed for Ghost Stories. During the promotions of Ghost Stories, the actor had said in an interview, "This is a real disability for an actor. You can’t use your hand, foot, and your body the way you want to because it is not following your commands. This is really very frustrating for an actor. Body language and movement is a great deal for me. People get scared and maybe they can’t trust me with any role whether I will be able to do them or not.” She had also said that she does not "believe in retirement".
