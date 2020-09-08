Veteran Actor Surekha Sikri Suffers Second Brain Stroke

Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Surekha Sikri has suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday, 8 September, following which she was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for an MRI scan. Currently, Sikri has been admitted to Bombay Hospital.

The nurse, who was tending to her, said Sikri was having her juice in the morning when she suffered a stroke. "I rushed her to the hospital and she is currently being treated", the nurse added.