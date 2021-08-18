Supriya Menon Picks Her Top 3 Favourite Prithviraj Films

Producer Supriya Menon talks to us about the reactions to Prithviraj Productions' latest release Kuruthi starring her husband Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Mammukoya, Tom Shine Chacko and others. The film directed by Manu Warrier and written by Anish Pallyal has garnered good reviews and is being appreciated for tackling a complex subject. Menon spoke to us about the making of Kuruthi, responds some critics who found the narrative unbalanced, and picks her favourite Prithviraj films.

