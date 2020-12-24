Supermodel Stella Tennant Passes Away at 50

The BBC quoted a police spokesperson as saying that there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding Tennant's death, which came five days after her 50th birthday.

Tennant was born into the Scottish aristocracy. Her out-of the box, androgynous looks helped her break into the world of fashion in the 1990s.

She went on to become the new face of Chanel and graced the covers of fashion magazines around the world.

The supermodel retired from the fashion industry in 1998. She is survived by her husband David Lasnet and four children.