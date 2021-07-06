'Superman', 'Lethal Weapon' Director Richard Donner Passes Away

Donner followed Superman with an indie, Inside Moves, in 1980 and The Toy with Richard Pryor in 1982. In 1985, he made the kids’ adventure classic The Goonies and Ladyhawke, which introduced him to Lauren Shuler. They got married in 1986, and in 1993 founded The Donners Company, which produced films such as Deadpool, The Wolverine and X-Men franchise.

In 1987, Donner cast Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in the buddy-cop action film Lethal Weapon. Some of his other credits include Maverick, Conspiracy Theory, Lethal Weapon 2 and Radio Flyer.

Steven Spielberg, who produced The Goonies, wrote in a statement, “Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favourite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all. He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always.”

Tributes poured in from the film industry on social media.