Super Dancer 4 Finale: Florina Gogoi Takes Home the Winning Trophy, Cash Prize

The finale, titled ‘Nachpan ka Maha Mahotsav’, also featured a performance by judge Shilpa Shetty, who is an avid dancer. Filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur judged the show with Shilpa.

Talking about her win, Florina Gogoi said in a statement, “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted for me and supported me on Super Dancer 4. And a big thank you to Tushar Bhaiya for believing in me and training me. Because of Super Dancer, I have made many new friends – I will miss them. I want to continue dancing and learn new forms.”

Shilpa Shetty called Florina’s journey on the show ‘incredible’ and said, “l am ecstatic for Florina and Tushar! It is a proud moment for me followed by their fans and viewers. Her entire journey on the show has been incredible. Seeing her transforming into a professional dancer feels good. She deserved this trophy and I hope she continues to move forward in this manner and succeeds in all her future endeavors.”

Florina Gogoi’s Super Guru Tushar Shetty told ETimes, “It is yet to sink in as we did not expect this at all. We focussed on getting better with our performances each week and as the show progressed, our performances got better and I think people also supported us a lot. But we never thought that we would win the show.”

Super Dancer Chapter 4 released on 27 March.