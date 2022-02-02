ADVERTISEMENT
Sunil Grover Undergoes Heart Surgery in Mumbai: Report
Sunil Grover is reportedly admitted at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai.
Actor and comedian Sunil Grover, popular for his roles as Guthhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, has undergone a heart surgery at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai, as per a report by ETimes. The hospital has confirmed to the publication that Sunil is admitted, but did not give out any more details.
As per reports, he is recuperating at the hospital.
Sunil was recently shooting in Shimla for a web series. He posted videos of the snow-clad region on Instagram.
