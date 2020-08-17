My Association With Pandit Jasraj Ji is Unforgettable: Sunidhi
Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90.
Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90 in the United States.
He belonged to the Mewati Gharana and in his career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.
Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, while speaking to The Quint, remembered the legendary vocalist and recalled the times she met him.
"I'll remember his smile, the smile he always had. Whether he was singing or interacting, he always had a smile. He was one of greatest artists we've had."Sunidhi Chauhan
She added, "I have met him a couple of times. My association with Pandit Jasraj ji is unforgettable because he was one of the judges in the mega finale of Meri Awaz Suno. I have very fond memories of him. He blessed me a lot and had a lot of love for me. Strangely just two days back, I was watching Ek Hasina Thi and one of the songs caught my attention. On asking my husband, I got to know it was Pandit Jasraj ji's voice. And today I get the news he has passed away, it's really strange."
