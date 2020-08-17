My Association With Pandit Jasraj Ji is Unforgettable: Sunidhi

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90 in the United States.

He belonged to the Mewati Gharana and in his career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, while speaking to The Quint, remembered the legendary vocalist and recalled the times she met him.