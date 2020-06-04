Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Thursday morning and they have named him Ved. He announced the news on Instagram with the message, “It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche...smothering the child every few minutes.” Best wishes poured in for the couple from people from the fraternity.The couple had announced the good news in April. Sharing photographs of the two, Ekta wrote, “Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon) Created, Directed and Produced by US.... @sumeetvyas and I.”In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sumeet Vyas had spoken about having the baby during the coronavirus outbreak. “Fortunately, our last check-up was towards the end of February and the next one is in April-end. We’d want to have our baby in my aunt’s maternity hospital, but if the current scenario doesn’t improve, we might have to think of alternate options,” said the Veere Di Wedding actor.“I don’t want our child to grow up in an environment where they can’t go out to play. But I am an optimist and believe that this too shall pass.” Sumeet VyasEkta learnt about her pregnancy after she returned from a bike trip to Ladakh, and mistook it for altitude sickness during the trip. She said, “I felt like a rock star when I learnt the news on my return. I had gone to meet Sumeet who was shooting in Ladakh and wanted to explore the place. So, I made some friends with the crew and we all went for a bike ride. Throughout the trip, I was feeling slightly unwell and marked it down to altitude sickness.”The couple tied the knot on 15 September 2018 in a traditional ceremony in Jammu, Ekta’s hometown. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.