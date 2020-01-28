Suchitra Criticises Wendell Rodricks for Comment on PC’s Dress

She added, “So dear men. We are not ur pre pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll.

Because ...we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be. Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow - in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain. So ***tiya ugly men get this. We are not our bodies. We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars. Would anybody have dared comment on a mans belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time. More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I’m going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too . Bless you.”