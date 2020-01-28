Suchitra Criticises Wendell Rodricks for Comment on PC’s Dress
Priyanka Chopra recently rocked the red carpet at Grammys as she sported a gown with a plunging neckline. While many loved her look, some even criticised her for the outfit. Designer Wendell Rodricks, too, commented on Priyanka’s appearance on Instagram. He wrote, “@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.”
He continued by saying, “Of course not many saw my sarcasm. It’s not for her this Ralph n Russo...” The designer later deleted the tweet.
However, actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote a long note in response to Wendell Rodricks post about Priyanka’s dress. “Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who’s work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one.”
She added, “So dear men. We are not ur pre pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll.
Because ...we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be. Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow - in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain. So ***tiya ugly men get this. We are not our bodies. We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars. Would anybody have dared comment on a mans belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time. More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I’m going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too . Bless you.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )