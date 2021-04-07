Such Wisdom & Grace: Sushmita Revisits Alisah's Essay on Adoption

“I believe that you should adopt a child from the orphanage since you will have happiness in your family. After all, a child must have the right to live. You might be thinking that adopting a child means more responsibility than a biological one. But no, you are wrong. Both types are the same and secondly there shouldn't even be a differentiation", Alisah's essay read.

“When you adopt, you give life to someone. You get to be different. You get to choose a child whose parents abandoned them. Besides, honestly, it is a beautiful feeling to know that you gave life in such a way that you saved one. Your child will love you so much that you would never feel like they are adopted. That is the kind of love you will get from them,” she added.

Alisah also appealed to people to shower orphans the love they deserve but do not get.