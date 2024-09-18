Stree 2 Surpasses Jawan's BO Collection; Becomes the Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

Maddock Films announced on Wednesday that Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has become the highest-grossing Hindi film at the domestic box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror drama surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 hit Animal in India on Monday. A day before the announcement, it was just shy of the lifetime earnings of the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.