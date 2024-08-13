Stree 2 Advance Booking: Rajkummar Rao Film Off to a Strong Start

Three highly anticipated films—Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa—are set to premiere in cinemas, with advance bookings now open and movie enthusiasts quickly securing their tickets. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared this update on X (formerly Twitter).
The analyst spoke about Stree 2 to be a major money-maker in the coming week.
On X, the analyst said: “ADVANCE BOOKING UPDATE: ‘STREE 2' TICKET SALES ARE ON… The film industry can finally breathe a sigh of relief… #Stree2 is poised for a sensational start at the #BO… The pre-sales - which are growing rapidly by the hour - indicate a #Blockbuster start for this horror-comedy.”
Taran continued, “On the other hand, advance bookings for the other two #IndependenceDay releases - #KhelKhelMein and #Vedaa - are currently sluggish… However, there's hope that the ticket sales will pick up before they hit cinemas.”
This movie is a sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor and directed by Amar Kaushik. It's part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Bhediya and Munjya.
