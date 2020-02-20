Steven Spielberg’s Daughter to Join Adult Entertainment Industry
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela Spielberg has revealed plans of joining the adult entertainment industry, choosing ‘Sugar Star’ as her stage name. The 23-year-old, who was adopted by Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw as a child, announced that she has started producing her solo adult videos.
She revealed the plan to her parents over Facetime and said that they are ‘intrigued’ and ‘not upset’. Talking to The Sun, she said, “I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”
According to her, her fiance Chuck Pankow, a professional darts player, is also supportive of her decision. Daughter of the Jaws director said that she will only be producing solo videos.
She added that while growing up, she was a rebellious child and was sent to a boarding school during the troubled teens. She has also battled with anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and drinking problems. “It’s not my parents’ fault. They couldn’t have known,” she added. Mikaela said that she also suffered from sexual abuse and ‘those men were outsiders and not anyone from her family or their circle of friends’. She was also “bullied viciously” in school.
