SS Rajamouli, Shabana Azmi & Other Indians Invited to Join The Academy

The Academy announced the new members on its website, stating they were chosen for their professional qualifications and commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity. This year's invitees include 71 Oscar nominees, with 19 winners among them.

Shabana Azmi, a five-time National Award winner, has been invited to the Actors branch. SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli are invited to the Director and Costume Designer branches, respectively, due to the Oscar success of RRR, which won Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu." The song’s choreographer, Prem Rakshit, is invited to the Production and Technology branch.