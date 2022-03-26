‘Inspiring, Mind-Blowing’: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun & Other Celebs Review ‘RRR'

SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film RRR released on 25 March and the craze continues to rise. While fans have been thronging theatres to watch the stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in action, several celebrities have also heaped praises on the film on social media.

Ram Charan’s father and Tollywood star Chiranjeevi wrote. “#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli ’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!!” RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.