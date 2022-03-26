‘Inspiring, Mind-Blowing’: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun & Other Celebs Review ‘RRR'
Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi called SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' a 'master storyteller’s masterpiece'.
SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film RRR released on 25 March and the craze continues to rise. While fans have been thronging theatres to watch the stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in action, several celebrities have also heaped praises on the film on social media.
Ram Charan’s father and Tollywood star Chiranjeevi wrote. “#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli ’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!!” RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.
Actor Sundeep Kishan tweeted, “The most Important film of the Year Releases today … Brace Yourselves for #RRR Thank you @ssrajamouli garu for teaching an entire generation to dream big. So inspiring to watch @tarak9999 Garu & @AlwaysRamCharan Garu’s efforts..excited to watch them set the screens on (fire).”
Allu Arjun sent ‘hearty congratulations’ to the team of RRR, “What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house.”
“@tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08 . And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, Dvv Danayya garu & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R !” he added.
Nani’s tweet read, “Every festival comes every year. The best one comes once in few years. An @ssrajamouli film. India will celebrate and we will proudly witness Can’t wait team #RRR.” In a separate tweet, Nani wrote, “Big screen entertainment at its best #RRR Exactly what an @ssrajamouli film promises Back to back adrenaline with his trademark emotions. Ramudu bheemudu iragakottaru.”
About SS Rajamouli’s film, filmmaker Atlee wrote, “#RRR @ssrajamouli sir wat a emotional mass entertainer loved film , everyone’s efforts were on top @tarak9999 sir mass,wild&emotional Bheem is close to heart sir @AlwaysRamCharan sir mass,stylish grantees goosebumps sir @DVVMovies awesome production , hats off to the team RRR.”
Director Prashanth Neel shared, “Congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie and @DVVMovies for the grand success. Sensational performances by @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan . What else can we expect from a @ssrajamouli sir film.”
Jr NTR had thanked his fans for the ‘unwavering love’ in a tweet, “Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going... Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie.”
RRR is a Telugu film directed by SS Rajamouli who co-wrote the film with KV Vijayendra Prasad. The film is a fictional story about the Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who faced the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad.
